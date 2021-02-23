‘Voice’ Coaches Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend & Blake Shelton Get Cheesy In ’80s-Style Music Video

With the season premiere of “The Voice” set to arrive next week, the show’s coaches are doing a little time-travelling back to the 1980s.

That’s the era referenced in a new music video for “Together Forever”, a deliberately cheesy ’80s-style tune featuring Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas, with the latter returning to replace Gwen Stefani this season in the show’s revolving door of coaches.

In the video, the quartet are outfitted in appropriately dated ’80s garb, including Legend rocking a fringed leather jacket, Jonas in head-to-toe acid-washed denim and Shelton sporting a black suit with massive shoulder pads.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Teases The Return Of Nick Jonas In Season 20 Preview

Shelton, in fact, even attempts his take on David Byrne’s jerky Talking Heads dance moves, which are hilariously cringe-inducing.

The entire video can be seen above, and make sure to watch to the end for a surprise cameo from an actual ’80s music icon.