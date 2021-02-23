Cardi B Calls Out Race-Based Disparity In Endorsement Deals

Cardi B sat down for a chat with Mariah Carey for Interview, the magazine founded by late pop-art icon Andy Warhol in which celebrities interview other celebrities.

During their discussion, the “Bodak Yellow” singer opened up about the disparity she’s seen in endorsement deals within the music and fashion industries when it comes to race.

“I don’t know if I would use the word ‘racism’ because everything is so technical right now. I have felt prejudice,” she told Carey.

“I have been involved in endorsement deals, and then I found out that certain white people got more money for their deals from the same company,” she continued.

“I do my research,” she added. “I know how much money I made [from] that company. My fans buy my s**t. So it’s like, ‘When you’re not paying me what you’re paying these other people, why is that?’ It’s kind of insulting.”

Carey then shared her similar-yet-different problems with that same issue.

“I have it a different way because people don’t know how to categorize me sometimes, and that sucks,” said Carey.

“But I think people should listen to the words you say because you’re saying it from firsthand experience,” Carey added. “You’ve gotten less than other artists who are not artists of colour, and yet your influence has been way broader. So let’s fix that.”