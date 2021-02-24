Zendaya Rephrases Gendered Question About What She Looks For In A Man During ‘Vanity Fair’ Interview

Zendaya was quick to rephrase a gendered question during an interview with Vanity Fair.

The actress was featured on the magazine’s 27th annual “Hollywood” issue cover, taking part in an accompanying YouTube clip in which she answered an array of questions to reveal “the nature of her true personality.”

One of the questions during the “Proust Questionnaire” was, “What is the quality you most like in a man?”

The “Euphoria” star replied, “I most like in a person, how about that?”

“It’s such a big question,” she continued. “What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say, ‘kindness’ is kind of not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people, and you can just feel it.

“And I don’t know how to explain that, but there’s this little spark they have, or this little special thing that they have, that just you feel safe and happy around them. I don’t know what that is, but some people have it, and it’s special.”

Vanity Fair‘s following question ended up being, “What is the quality you most like in a woman?” to which she replied: “Well, I guess that’s the same answer.”

See more in the clip above and see more on the “Hollywood” issue below.