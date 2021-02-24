Tom Holland Is Still Refusing To Spill On ‘Spider-Man’ Spoilers On ‘Fallon’

Marvel fans won’t be getting any new details out of Tom Holland.

On Tuesday, the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star appeared on “The Tonight Show” and got grilled by Jimmy Fallon about the upcoming, third film in the franchise.

RELATED: Tom Holland, Zendaya & Jacob Batalon Reveal Probably-Fake Titles For Next ‘Spider-Man’ Movie

Top of mind for the show’s host was whether previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be appearing in the multi-verse movie.

“It would be a miracle if they could have kept that from me,” Holland said, adding that he would also know, because he’s read the entire script.

Still, the rumours about the former stars persist, bolstered by the casting of pre-MCU franchise villains played by Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina.

On Twitter, Holland appeared to cheekily respond to his own tight-lipped interview with a gif of himself drinking tea.

Holland also talked about his brother Harry making a cameo appearance in the film after also showing up in the upcoming “Cherry”.

“We kind of had this idea that in every film I would be in, Harry would reprise his role as the shaker kid,” Holland said. “So he is back again in his own sort of, MCU Cinematic Universe as the ecstasy dealing shaker kid.”

RELATED: Tom Holland Auditioned For John Boyega’s ‘Star Wars’ Role: ‘That Wasn’t My Best Moment’

Also during the interview, Holland showed off the pants-less look he chooses for all his virtual TV interviews.

“I don’t have to shave my legs, because I’m like a prepubescent teenager. I haven’t grown hair on my legs yet,” Holland joked, showing off his bare legs for the audience.

Fallon then noted that while the actor doesn’t wear pants, he does seem to wear socks, to which Holland joked, “Yeah, because it’s cold.”