Colin Jost Says He And Scarlett Johansson Are Both ‘Concerned’ About ‘SNL’ Co-Host Michael Che’s Wedding Present

“Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost discusses his private wedding to Scarlett Johansson on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The “Weekend Update” co-host tied the knot with the actress in October, after getting engaged in May 2019. They’d been dating for two years.

Jost tells DeGeneres, “We snuck it in. We felt lucky that we were able to get a wedding and have our families there and be able to do it safely. It was nice, we felt like we got away with it.”

The “Tom & Jerry” star says how his “SNL” co-star and friend Michael Che behaved himself despite previously telling DeGeneres that wouldn’t be the case.

Jost shares, “He was well behaved, so for the whole time, I was just waiting for the other shoe to drop.”

He also says he and Johansson are both pretty concerned about the wedding/housewarming gift Che bought them.

Jost explains, “The other day, he came up to me in the hallway and was like, ‘I got you something.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ [He says] ‘A wedding present, I’ll bring it by sometime.’

“I’m waiting to find out what this thing is but we’re both pretty concerned for our well-being.”

Jost jokes he knows it’s going to be something that “takes up a lot of space” and is “haunting” in some way.

Plus, Jost talks about starring in the upcoming “Tom & Jerry” movie. See more in the clip below.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.