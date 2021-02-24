Watch BTS Perform Coldplay’s ‘Fix You’ Along With Stripped-Down Renditions Of Their Own Hits

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“If you never try, you’ll never know.”

BTS stripped things down on the special “MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS”, performing an emotional cover of a Coldplay classic.

RELATED: BTS To Perform ‘Never-Before-Seen Versions’ Of Their Songs During ‘MTV Unplugged’ Set

Sitting down for the performance, the band members took turns singing the lyrics to “Fix You” before coming together in unison for the song’s epic final verse.

But it wasn’t just covers that BTS performed. The group also sang a rendition of their hit “Life Goes On” from their 2020 album Be.

Later they performed their No. 1 hit “Dynamite”, also from 2020.

RELATED: BTS Takes a Journey Through Their Essential Tracks With Zane Lowe

BTS also graced fans with the first live performance of their songs “Blue & Grey” and “Telepathy”.