Jared Leto Says His Severed Met Gala Head Got ‘Passed Around’ At The Event: ‘Everybody Wanted To Hold It’

Jared Leto certainly goes all out for the Met Gala.

During an interview with W magazine for its annual “Best Performances” issue, Leto discusses holding a version of his own severed head at the 2019 Met Gala.

He says of the Gucci head, “It was like Halloween—it was a blast! I passed that head around. Everybody wanted to hold it. When I first stepped out of the hotel room, I held the head up, and everyone cheered.

“Jeff Bezos was my date that night, and he definitely held it. We got lots of fun pictures of everyone with my head.”

Photographed by Juergen Teller

Leto also talks about making TikTok videos, admitting: “Pre-COVID, I made a couple of TikTok disasters. They were goofy. Even in lockdown, I got so busy that I took social media off my phone.”

Jacob Elordi also talks to the magazine for the latest issue, recalling his first kiss: “Hmm… At a train station in Melbourne, with a girl named Ruby. She was a tall girl, and I was myself a tall girl. A party would happen, and everyone would be like, ‘Oh, I hooked up with so-and-so.’ And I just never had the hooks. We met at the station at, I think, 4:20 sharp. It was a date to meet and kiss. It’s probably still one of the most romantic moments in my life.”

The Australian actor adds of playing dress-up with his sisters: “My mom has videos of me with this great ginger curly wig, with red lipstick on, and my sister’s purse. I don’t remember ever resenting it or putting up much of a fight.”

Photographed by Juergen Teller

Leslie Odom Jr. then talks to the publication for the prestigious issue about the first song he ever sang.

The actor says, “’Greatest Love of All’ by Whitney Houston, was the first pop song I remember playing over and over again. I didn’t think it was hard to sing. I thought I sounded beautiful.”