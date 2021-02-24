Billie Eilish Would Not Have ‘Made The Same Album’ If ‘It Weren’t For COVID’

Billie Eilish has made the most of her extended break in quarantine.

Eilish dropped by Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday. The “Therefore I Am” singer said the COVID-19 pandemic forced the first extended time-off for Eilish in four years. She channelled that free time into a new album.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Asks Judge To Grant Restraining Order

“I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for COVID,” she said. “That doesn’t mean it’s about COVID at all, it’s just that, when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it is. So, I have to thank COVID for that, and that’s about it.”

Touching on her upcoming documentary, “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”, Eilish was asked if she presents her authentic self in the film.

“I think I am. I think it’s important to know, though, as an audience member of a doc,” she shared, “it’s not everything. You’re seeing a sliver of my life at that time.

“I think it’s important for people to know, it’s not all that was going on — there’s a ton that isn’t in there — but it’s pretty much me. And it’s kind of a huge bummer because I was super-annoying then. It’s rough, it’s hard for me to watch!”

RELATED: Global Citizen Enlists Billie Eilish, Hugh Jackman

Eilish’s new documentary “The World’s a Little Blurry” premieres in select theatres by Neon and digitally through Apple TV+ on Feb. 26.

“The Late Show”, airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.