Ricki Lake Shares How Her Fiancé Proposed While They Were In A Jacuzzi

Ricki Lake wasn’t expecting a proposal quite like this.

Over the weekend, the “Hairspray” star announced her engagement to fiancé Ross Burningham, and on Tuesday night she went on “Watch What Happens Live” to talk all about it.

As it turns out, the proposal was impromptu and caught Lake in a rather compromising position.

“Yes, he was surprised, too. There’s no ring yet,” the 52-year-old said. “But I was naked in the Jacuzzi with my man on the first night that we’re in my new Malibu home. It was romantic, it was very spontaneous and I couldn’t be happier.”

She went on, “We’ve only actually known each other since the end of June. So, it’s just been about six months, and he was a booty call for a few months there.”

As for how she feels about her man, Lake said, “He is wonderful. Everyone in my life who’s met him just gets it. We’re great together.”