Take A Peek Behind Soleil Moon Frye’s Camera Lens In ‘kid 90’ Trailer

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Soleil Moon Frye’s upcoming documentary “kid 90” is a dose of nostalgia.

“As a teenager in the ’90s,” a synopsis for the film reads, “Soleil Moon Frye carried a video camera everywhere she went documenting her group of friends as they grew up in Hollywood and New York City.”

The new trailer for “kid 90” features archive footage pulled from the former child actor’s camera.

RELATED: Netflix Drops ‘Murder Among The Mormons’ Trailer

The movie, which boasts Leonardo DiCaprio as an executive producer, features appearances by David Arquette, Balthazar Getty, Brian Austin Green, Stephen Dorff, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Harold Hunter, Justin Pierce, Danny Boy O’Connor, Jenny Lewis, and Jonathan Brandis.

RELATED: ‘Couples Therapy’ Season 2 Trailer

“kid 90” premieres on March 12 via Hulu.