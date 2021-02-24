Rosamund Pike Calls Out Movie Posters Altering Her Body Image

Rosamund Pike is proud of her body.

The “I Care a Lot” star was on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week, and she was asked about images of her body digitally altered on movie posters and other promotional material.

RELATED: Rosamund Pike Says She Was Asked To Audition In Her Underwear For ‘Die Another Day’

“I was on a flight with this guy and I took a selfie,” Pike shared, “and he looked over my shoulder—someone I didn’t know—and he said, ‘Oh, no, no baby, you’ve got to FaceTune that.'”

Shocked, Pike responded, “Sorry, what?”

The man explained that he meant she should use a digital app to smooth over her face, and the actress said, “That was my introduction to the world of FaceTuning.”

Pike then shared that on the poster for “Johnny English” her breasts were “augmented.”

RELATED: Jameela Jamil’s Body Image Issues Started At Seven-Years-Old: She Was Fully Anorexic By 13

She joked, “In the poster, the kind of character shot, I’ve got a very impressive chest, which I don’t have.”

After listing off other examples of noticing herself being digitally altered, Pike suggested that there are probably many more times she’s been the subject of such Photoshopping without even being aware.

“We’re all losing a grip on what we really look like,” she said.