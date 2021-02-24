Dwyane Wade Was ‘Shaken & Shook’ By Tiger Woods’ Car Crash One Day After He Received On Course Lesson From The Golf Legend

One day Dwyane Wade was on the golf course with Tiger Woods, the next day Wade was fearing for Woods’ safety.

Woods sustained multiple leg injuries, reportedly including compound fractures, after a serious rollover car accident in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on Tuesday. Later that same day, Wade appeared on “Inside the NBA” on TNT to share his thoughts on the accident.

Dwayne Wade talks about playing golf with #Tiger yesterday and hearing about the news today… Via @NotNotDubs408 pic.twitter.com/vjRM7FjJVH — Jorge Andrés (@IBThatRaspOnTV) February 24, 2021

“I woke up to the news [after taking a nap on Tuesday],” Wade shared. “Just like everybody out there, my thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones because we all were shaken and shook at that moment, not knowing what happened with Tiger.

“Just my prayers go out to him and hopefully a speedy recovery for him and hopefully he gets a chance to get back to doing what he loves to do and that’s playing the game of golf,” he added. “I’m just thankful that he took the time to be able to teach me a few things about the game yesterday.”

Wade also shared pleasant stories about his golf lesson with the golf legend.

“He taught me a few things,” Wade said. “Hopefully it will translate!”

“But to be out there with the GOAT in my eyes in that sport and being able to talk to him about Sam and Charlie [Tiger’s kids] and his father… It was a great day,” he added.

Woods is currently recovering from surgery.