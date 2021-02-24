Judge Dismisses DWI And Reckless Driving Charges Against Bruce Springsteen, The Boss Pays $500 Fine

Charges stemming from a November arrest have been dropped against Bruce Springsteen.

A judge has dismissed a DWI and reckless driving charge against Springsteen, 71, admitting the musician’s blood-alcohol level was so low it didn’t warrant the charges levied against him.

However, Springsteen pleaded guilty to a third charge of consuming alcohol in a closed area. The musician admitted to “consuming two shots of tequila” in the Gateway National Recreation Area, better known as Sandy Hook, an Atlantic Ocean lookout point with views of the New York City skyline.

“I had two small shots of tequila,” Springsteen admitted in a virtual hearing, acknowledging he was aware drinking in the park was illegal.

The Boss was fined $500 for his offence plus an additional $40 in court fees.

“I think I can pay that immediately, your honour,” he responded to the fine.

Springsteen’s lawyer Mitchell Ansell released the below statement on behalf of his client:

“Mr. Springsteen is pleased with the outcome of today’s court appearance. The prosecutor was unable to provide the necessary evidence and facts as it related to the charge of Driving under the Influence (DUI) and Reckless Driving and therefore, dismissed both of those charges. Mr. Springsteen, who has no previous criminal record of any kind, voluntarily pled guilty to a violation of consuming an alcoholic beverage in a closed area, agreeing to a fine of $500. We want to thank the Court and will have no further comment at this time.”

At the time of his arrest, Springsteen told the arresting officer he had done two shots of tequila before hopping on his motorcycle. He declined to take a preliminary blood-alcohol test at the scene and instead took one at the park ranger’s station where his blood-alcohol came back .02, a quarter of the legal limit in the state of New Jersey.

In response to news of his arrest, Jeep pulled a Super Bowl ad featuring Springsteen until “the actual facts can be established.”