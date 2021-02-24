Hollywood’s Leading Men Talk ‘Liberating’ Roles In ‘THR’ Roundtable

The best actors of the year are together at last.

On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter shared its 2021 Actors Roundtable, featuring stars Ben Affleck, John David Washington, Gary Oldman, Steven Yeun, and Sacha Baron Cohen.

Talking about how his real-life experiences informed his role in “The Way Back”, Affleck said, “For me the movie was much more about the fact that — whether it’s having lived enough years, having seen enough ups and downs, having had children and divorce, having experienced a lot of different things — I’m at a point now in my life where I have sufficient life experience to bring to a role to make it really interesting for me.

“I’m not good enough to just invent it from whole cloth, you know? Growing older and having had more intense and meaningful personal experiences has made acting much more interesting for me and in turn, made me drawn to the kinds of movies that are about people who are flawed. I didn’t have to do research for the alcoholism aspect of the movie — that was covered.”

Washington explained how his experience as a football player has influenced his performances.

“In football, guys get cut every day, so I don’t care what number I am on the call sheet, this could be my last day. I’ve been cut before. I was recently watching the Michael Jordan documentary [‘The Last Dance’],” he said. “He would find any excuse to get the psychological advantage. So maybe I’ve arrived, but I don’t feel that way. I always have something to prove. And that’s equally because of my father and my mother, because I respect them as artists so much. What has helped me is Spike Lee believing in me, Christopher Nolan believing in me, Sam Levinson believing in me. That’s encouraging. “

Oldman said, “I like a disguise because of my own insecurity. When I can hide it makes me feel more comfortable. I don’t know, maybe it comes back to not feeling worthy — I’m coming up to 24 years of sobriety in March but I remember all the things that made me want to drink, you know? So when David said, ‘I want you as naked as you’ve ever been. I do not want a veil between you and the audience,’ it played into my insecurities. He said ‘Trust me.’ So you go ‘Okay.’ And really, it was the best call. Oddly enough after a couple of days it was rather liberating.”

Starring in the film “Minari” helped Yeun connect with his own father, the actor said.

“I sat next to my dad at Sundance,” he said. “There’s a lot of ways in which I could never really access him, because he also couldn’t access me for a lot of reasons. And for me to be able to show that I understand him and that I see him? On a film at Sundance? On a huge projection? In front of like, hundreds of people? That was bonkers. And yeah, that’s success in its own right.”

Finally, Sacha Baron Cohen talked about the risks he and his crew took upon themselves in the making of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.

“I’m turning to the crew, the director and a young Bulgarian actress and saying, ’Listen, you are risking getting arrested today or physically harmed or insulted.’ I had to wear a bulletproof vest for two scenes,” he said. “There’s got to be a reason why you’re going through that. And the reason was, I felt I had to get out that movie before the election to highlight [then-President Trump’s] misogyny, corruption, and dangerous slide into authoritarianism, and also the danger in conspiracy theories and lies being spread by social media and the government, which I think we saw the effect of on Jan. 6… the success was that I could look at myself in the mirror on November the 4th and say I did everything I could do as an actor, writer, and comedian.”