Khloe Kardashian Responds As Fans Label Her ‘Good American’ Shoot A ‘Photoshop Fail’

By Becca Longmire.

Khloe Kardashian. Photo: Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight about those Good American photos from a recently unveiled shoot.

The reality TV star looked slimmer than usual in the snaps, which also featured her elongated hands and feet due to the lens they used to create the effect on the pics.

However, some labelled it a “Photoshop fail,” something Kardashian ruled out.

She insisted she was “cracking up” at some of the messages she’d been receiving online:

Kardashian also asked, “How could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?!” alongside another snap.

The fitness lover then shared:

