Khloe Kardashian Responds As Fans Label Her ‘Good American’ Shoot A ‘Photoshop Fail’

Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight about those Good American photos from a recently unveiled shoot.

The reality TV star looked slimmer than usual in the snaps, which also featured her elongated hands and feet due to the lens they used to create the effect on the pics.

However, some labelled it a “Photoshop fail,” something Kardashian ruled out.

She insisted she was “cracking up” at some of the messages she’d been receiving online:

HA I’m cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2021

It’s just the lens guys! LOL but some of these stories are really reaching 🤣🤣 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2021

Kardashian also asked, “How could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?!” alongside another snap.

I mean..LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?! 🤪 it’s The angle and the type of lens. And personally I think this camera lens is so fucking cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them pic.twitter.com/DgAtu70l3W — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2021

The fitness lover then shared:

Not to worry! I don’t have freakishly long fingers. It’s the lens! 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ I can’t believe I’m even tweeting this LOL my old hands normal sized hands are still in tack. Nope I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it’s not a “photoshop fail”. Have a great day 💋 pic.twitter.com/NwVHhPmYLR — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2021