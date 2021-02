Jason Derulo Answers ‘Dumb Question’ From Viewer

Jason Derulo was not impressed by the interview skills of one viewer.

Derulo appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The One Show”. Host Amol Rajan posed a question to the “Savage Love” singer from a fan of the show. The question: Why does Derulo sing his own name at the top of every song.

RELATED: Jason Derulo Teams Up With Adam Levine

“Oh God, that’s a dumb question, but I’ll answer it,” Derulo responded. “When I was 19 years old I was just coming out on the scene and I wanted the world to know who was singing the song. And I just started doing it and then it took off.”

“I don’t think it works for everyone,” Derulo added when pressed for an elaboration. “But it definitely works for me.”

RELATED: Will Smith, Jason Derulo Surprise 14-Year-Old Cancer Patient

Hands up if you're guilty of taking part in the 'Savage Love' challenge?! ๐Ÿคญ@missalexjones and @amolrajan talk to the man behind it, @jasonderulo about how he became a social media phenomenon. Join us ๐Ÿ‘‰ https://t.co/v3Mgrsgssz#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/PcocmZa1Hr — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) February 23, 2021

He answered a similar question when making on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” back in October.

“Well, itโ€™s a bigger hit if I sing my name at the front, you know, obviously. So, yeah, I had to bring that back,” he said at the time. “And I was actually wondering why other people didnโ€™t sing my name at the front of their songs as well because it worked so well for me. They should sing ‘Jason Derulo’ at the front of their songs.”