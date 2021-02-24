Bebe Rexha Wrecks A Critic: ‘I Don’t Got Time For Internet Trolls’

Bebe Rexha has no patience for those trying to get a rise out of her.

Rexha, 31, took some online trolls to task who tried to downplay her success as a commercial artist. It all stated on Tuesday when one critic told Rexha to “relax” that she only had “one diamond song.”

RELATED: Bebe Rexha Reacts To Rumours Of Her Death: ‘That’s Messed Up’

How many you have. One more than you https://t.co/RCCqevzpO5 — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 23, 2021

“How many you have? One more than you,” Rexha replied. “I don’t got time for Internet trolls today. Only come for me if you want me to s**t on your whole life.”

“B**ches ain’t s**t and they ain’t nothin,” she added.

RELATED: Bebe Rexha And Doja Cat Perform ‘Baby I’m Jealous’ At AMAs

True. But I’m still loved and I’m still rich. https://t.co/PSjKr8HfRB — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 23, 2021

When another troll told her, “your last song flopped,” the two-time Grammy nominee retorted, “True. But I’m still loved and I’m still rich.”

She subsequently offered advice for those seeking their own brush with greatness: “Just wanna say something. If you wanna be great, PREPARE TO FAIL A LOT.”