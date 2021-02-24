Bebe Rexha Wrecks A Critic: ‘I Don’t Got Time For Internet Trolls’

Bebe Rexha has no patience for those trying to get a rise out of her.
Rexha, 31, took some online trolls to task who tried to downplay her success as a commercial artist. It all stated on Tuesday when one critic told Rexha to “relax” that she only had “one diamond song.”
How many you have. One more than you https://t.co/RCCqevzpO5
— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 23, 2021
“How many you have? One more than you,” Rexha replied. “I don’t got time for Internet trolls today. Only come for me if you want me to s**t on your whole life.”
“B**ches ain’t s**t and they ain’t nothin,” she added.
True. But I’m still loved and I’m still rich. https://t.co/PSjKr8HfRB
— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 23, 2021
When another troll told her, “your last song flopped,” the two-time Grammy nominee retorted, “True. But I’m still loved and I’m still rich.”
She subsequently offered advice for those seeking their own brush with greatness: “Just wanna say something. If you wanna be great, PREPARE TO FAIL A LOT.”
Just wanna say something. If you wanna be great, PREPARE TO FAIL A LOT.
— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 23, 2021