Richard Branson Gets ‘Completely Painless And Absolutely Safe’ COVID-19 Vaccination

Billionaire Richard Branson is sharing his COVID-19 vaccine experience.

In a post on his personal blog, the business magnate wrote about getting his first dose of the vaccine to protect against the novel coronavirus.

“Delighted to receive my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said. “It felt like one of the happiest moments of my life, knowing that people here in the British Virgin Islands and in many places around the world are getting protection from this horrible virus.”

The 70-year-old also shared a video on Instagram of himself getting the shot, remarking that it was “completely painless and absolutely safe.”

“I would recommend everyone who is offered a vaccine to accept the invitation and take part in the global effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. I was very proud of the sticker you get once you have been vaccinated – I wore it with pride!” he added on his blog.

Branson also spoke out against “misinformation” being spread about the vaccine and its safety.

“A small percentage of people who receive the vaccine may experience mild side effects,” he wrote. “But that doesn’t change the simple truth: the vaccine is safe and it is a lifesaver.”

He added, “Thanks to everyone working on the frontlines to deliver the vaccines. Now the challenge is to try to get everyone in the BVI, in the Caribbean, and around the world vaccinated as quickly as possible.”