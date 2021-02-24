Kaley Cuoco Reflects On First Marriage To Ryan Sweeting: ‘We Got Married In Like Six Seconds’

Kaley Cuoco is looking back on her abbreviated first marriage to tennis player Ryan Sweeting.

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2013, following just three months of dating. They later filed for divorce in 2015.

In a new interview for Variety’s Golden Globes issue, Cuoco discussed the end of the marriage while sharing how she felt upon learning that “The Big Bang Theory” would be coming to an end.

“Oh, my God, I don’t remember my life before this show! And I went through a divorce on the show,” she recounted.

The 35-year-old actress joked about the speed in which they entered into the marriage adding, “we got married in, like, six seconds.”

Cuoco also revealed what it was like to eventually make $1.2 million ($1 million USD) per episode on “The Big Bang Theory”.

“It was a blessing. I was able to take care of a lot of things in my life and my family, and I will forever be grateful for that,” she said.

Speaking about her awards nominations for her role as Cassandra on “The Flight Attendant”, including a Golden Globe nom for Best Actress, she shared, “I never thought I’d get a nomination for anything, ever — that was not a goal, or a thought in my mind.

“I’m going to keep going up, and there’s nothing stopping me now. And I feel there’s a lot more on the horizon, because I think my career just started.”

When asked about the number of dogs she owns, the animal-loving star remained coy.

“I’m not allowed to say how many I have, because I am afraid they will come knocking, saying that it’s an illegal amount,” she confessed.