World Central Kitchen Shares Update After Teaming Up With Harry & Meghan’s Archewell Foundation For Special Project

World Central Kitchen has shared an update after joining forces with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation for a new project.

The organizations are developing a series of four Community Relief Centres in regions of the world prone to climate disasters, with construction on the first of the four Centres in the Caribbean Commonwealth nation of Dominica now being complete.

On Tuesday, WCK confirmed on its website, “We are working with local nonprofit RezDM – the Resilient Dominica Project, led by Simon Walsh – and the Ministry of Education to bring the project to life.”

With The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nonprofit Archewell Foundation, WCK is developing Community Relief Centers in areas of the world prone to climate disasters. The first Center in Dominica is complete & will also serve as a school kitchen! Read more: https://t.co/Ilx5x26C8D pic.twitter.com/mc6Dg0VIR0 — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) February 24, 2021

The charity wrote of the Centres, “In times of crisis, they can be quickly activated as emergency response kitchens, and through calmer times they can serve as food distribution hubs, schools, clinics, or community gathering spaces for families.”

Dominica has been severely impacted by hurricanes over the last half decade, with hundreds of homes being destroyed when Hurricane Erika hit in 2015.

In 2017, the back-to-back horrors of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria then caused a huge amount of damage, with the latter bringing 160 mph winds and destroying over 90 per cent of the island’s infrastructure.

Dominica has since made a vow to become the world’s first climate resilient nation.

The site confirmed, “Members of WCK’s Relief Team oversaw the delivery and instalment of new equipment to get this Community Relief Centre ready to open. The Centre is in RezDM’s new Soufriere Primary School site, which was constructed under Dominica’s climate resiliency plan to be a safe shelter against future hurricanes.

“The kitchen equipment – including refrigerators and freezers that can work entirely off the electrical grid using solar power – is now installed and ready for the school’s staff to cook for students and the community, and we will be launching a culinary training program later in the year.

“These trainings, based on Sink To Stove and our upcoming Chef Relief Training program, will equip chefs with the skills necessary to cook for the community and even feed large numbers of people in an emergency. From this Community Relief Centre, we anticipate being able to prepare thousands of meals per day in the direct aftermath of any future storm.”

WCK, which was founded by chef José Andrés, who appeared on Harry and Meghan’s first podcast over Christmas, has now started planning the second Centre with Archewell Foundation. The next one will be built in Puerto Rico.