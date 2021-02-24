Prince William Makes Generous Donation In Honour Of Tragic Park Rangers Killed In The Line of Duty

Click to share this via email

The Duke of Cambridge is remembering the six Park Rangers who tragically lost their lives at Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo earlier this year.

The Rangers were attacked during an ambush at the park’s border in January.

According to the Thin Green Line Foundation, Prince William made a private donation to help support the families impacted by the devastating loss.

We are very grateful to The Duke of Cambridge for his recent support through our Fallen Ranger Fund for the families impacted by the devastating loss of six Rangers at Virunga National Park in January. For information and to donate please visit: https://t.co/YtexDdZGWY — The Thin Green Line Foundation (@ThinGreenLine_) February 19, 2021

“We are very grateful to The Duke of Cambridge for his recent support,” wrote the foundation in a post on Twitter.

Around 150 Rangers die each year while protecting wildlife. The Thin Green Line Foundation was founded to support the families of those who die in the line of duty.

Over the weekend, it was confirmed that Prince William had appointed a new private secretary.

Jean-Christophe Gray, a former spokesperson for ex British prime minister David Cameron, has been hired to work alongside him.