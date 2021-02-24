Chip & Joanna Gaines Document Damage At Their Magnolia Table Restaurant Following Texas Winter Storm

Like many Texans, Chip and Joanna Gaines are still dealing with the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri.

The HGTV Canada superstars revealed to Instagram that their restaurant, Magnolia Table, sustained major damage in the storm.

In the video post, Chip, 46, scanned the room showing off the wreckage, writing, “Whether you heard about it on the news or have been living in the middle of it, you know Texas has been hit hard by Winter Storm Uri. Families and individuals from all over are dealing with the fallout of a storm like we’ve never seen.”

The “Fixer Upper” star continued, “Here in Waco, we opened the doors to a busted pipe that flooded our restaurant… but we know this same story is playing out across the state, with so many people facing far worse. But there is something we can do now… We can work to change what tomorrow holds for a lot of these people. Let’s do some good today — find out how you can help at the link in profile.”

The couple’s rep gave a statement to People magazine, confirming the restaurant reopened on Monday after their construction team made some quick repairs. The most damaged area was blocked off.

Chip also shared a link for fans to donate to Habitat Texas: Disaster Relief Services, Feeding Texas and Mission Waco which are helping provide relief to those impacted by the storm.

Chip and Joanna, 42, have donated $100,000 themselves across the three non-profits.