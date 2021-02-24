James Van Der Beek Is Not A Fan Of This Makeover His Daughter Gave Him

James Van Der Beek needs a new hairdresser after this run-in with his daughter.

Van Der Beek, 43, put the care of his gorgeous locks in the hands of Annabel, 7. The final product was a chic new look that the “Dawson’s Creek” alum was admittedly not a fan of.

RELATED: James Van Der Beek And Kids Surprise A Deserving Family

“Hello, look what I did to my da-da’s hair, fancy right?” Annabel said to the camera, brushing her dad’s hair. “I look like Snape,” Van Der Beek teased, eliciting laughter from his daughter. “I don’t think I’m gonna keep this hairdo.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames)

“On crazy hair day you will,” Annabel chimed in. “Fortunately they have hair and wardrobe people to fix me if I show up like this,” Van Der Beek joked. RELATED: James & Kimberly Van Der Beek Are Encouraging Fans To Donate Blood

“When you need to break up with your hairdresser but don’t because you’re friends,” the actor captioned his Instagram.

Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek share five children: Olivia,10, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 7, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2.