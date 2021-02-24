NHS Director Warns COVID Sufferers Against Following Gwyneth Paltrow’s Recovery Regime

A UK NHS boss is reminding influencers who use social media about their “duty of responsibility,” after Gwyneth Paltrow discussed her long COVID-19 regime on her Goop blog.

The “Avengers: Endgame” star recently revealed how contracting the virus had left her with “some long-tail fatigue and brain fog.”

Taking to her website, the 48-year-old actress explained how regular intuitive fasting, infrared saunas and a mainly ketogenic diet has helped her to feel better.

“Everything I’m doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I’m working out in the mornings, and I’m doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing,” she wrote.

In response, NHS director Stephen Powis argued that some of Paltrow’s methods were “really not the solutions we’d recommend.”

“Like the virus, misinformation carries across borders and it mutates and it evolves,” he noted. “So I think YouTube and other social media platforms have a real responsibility and opportunity here.

“In the last few days I see Gwyneth Paltrow is unfortunately suffering from the effects of COVID. We wish her well, but some of the solutions she’s recommending are really not the solutions we’d recommend in the NHS.”

The professor added, “We need to take long COVID seriously and apply serious science. All influencers who use social media have a duty of responsibility and a duty of care around that.”

ET Canada has reached out to Goop for comment, but they will not be releasing a statement.

