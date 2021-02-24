Watch: Meghan Patrick To Premiere Biological ‘My First Car’ Music Video On Wednesday Night

Meghan Patrick is taking fans down memory lane.

Premiering Wednesday night at 6 p.m. ET, the Canadian country star is set to give a candid look at the early days of her career in the new music video for “My First Car”.

“When we started talking about treatments for this video, all I knew was I didn’t want it to be another video of a bunch of people partying around a truck,” says the Juno Award-winner. “The truck I wrote this song about meant so much more to me than that, so the idea of showing the life of my truck autobiographically in relation to the journey of my career, felt like the perfect treatment.”

She continues: “That truck drove me to many gigs, drove me away from toxic relationships, and drove me right into the parking lot of Warner Music Canada the day I signed my record deal… and yes, it really died in that very same parking lot, as if to say ‘this is as far as I take you.’ Every bit of this video is a true representation of how I got to where I’m at now, and I’m so grateful to Sean Hagwell for once again bringing my vision to life and for making a long day of shooting a damn good time.”

Patrick recently shared a bittersweet post saying goodbye to her “ol gal” after 22 years.

Fans can watch the premiere of Patrick’s new music video above at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.