Sam Heughan And His Brother Were Named After ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Characters

Sam Heughan and Cirdan Heughan were born on this planet, but you would be mistaken for thinking they are from Middle-earth.

“The Outlander” recently star dropped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and was impressed by her sleuthing skills. Clarkson asked Heughan if it is true that his parents named him and his brother after characters from J. R. R. Tolkien’s classic series of novels, The Lord of the Rings.

“Wow, you’re really digging me into a hole here,” Heughan replied. “Yes, yes it’s true. My brother is called Cirdan. Those Lord of the Rings fans that are out there they might recognize it. I believe he was the elf that took all the elves from Middle Earth to wherever the elves go at the end of the book. He was the shipwright.”

“My nickname is Sam, [for] Samwise,” the popular actor added. “I wasn’t Christened that but yes, my parents were probably hippies.”

Heughan currently stars in the popular historical drama “Outlander”. He will also appear in “SAS: Red Notice” with Ruby Rose, “To Olivia” opposite Hugh Bonneville, and “Text for You” with Priyanka Chopra and Celine Dion.