Disney+ Drops Trailer For ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” is flying onto Disney+.

The original series, starring Emilio Estevez and Lauren Graham, premieres on Friday, March 26.

The 10-episode season is set in present day Minnesota.

No longer underdogs, the Mighty Ducks have evolved into a powerhouse youth hockey team.

The official synopsis reads, “After 12-year-old Evan Morrow is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.”

Alongside Graham and Estevez, the series also features a talented cast of young actors including Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts.

Steve Brill, the original creator, writer and executive producer of all three “Mighty Ducks” films, returns as co-creator and executive producer of the new series.

Estevez is acts as an executive producer while Graham is a co-executive producer.