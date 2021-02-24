Eddie Murphy Turned Down Idea For ‘Coming To America’ Sequel Starring Michael B. Jordan

Eddie Murphy is revealing how the “Coming to America” sequel might have looked very different.

Ahead of “Coming 2 America” arriving on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, the iconic comedian recalled how he rejected an idea for the sequel from director Ryan Coogler, which would have starred Michael B. Jordan.

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Returns As Prince Akeem In First Trailer For ‘Coming 2 America’

Coogler and Jordan have previously worked together on movies like “Fruitvale Station”, “Creed” and “Black Panther”, however, Murphy wasn’t interested in another potential collaboration.

“[Coogler] had an idea for Michael B. Jordan to play my son and he would be looking for a wife,” said Murphy in an interview with The New York Times. “I was like, then the movie would be about the son, it’s not our characters, we already did that. It didn’t come together.”

Explaining why he was against a sequel at first, Murphy continued, “The way the story ended was kind of like, ‘And they lived happily ever after.’ Then all this time passed and the movie became this cult thing. Catchphrases from the movie start working their way into the culture. Stores turning themselves into McDowell’s [where Prince Akeem worked.] I see Beyoncé and Jay-Z dressed up like the Zamunda characters for Halloween.”

RELATED: Eddie Murphy Returns To New York As King Akeem In New ‘Coming 2 America’ Trailer

The actor eventually changed his mind about a sequel, but not about Coogler’s movie idea.

“Coming 2 America” centres on Murphy’s Prince Akeem and Arsenio Hall’s Semmi, who travel to Queens in order to find Akeem’s long lost son.

RELATED: Essence Celebrates ‘Coming 2 America’ With Three Special Covers, Featuring Eddie Murphy, KiKi Layne, Arsenio Hall

The film also stars Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Teyana Taylor, and James Earl Jones.