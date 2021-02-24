Katharine McPhee Gives Birth To First Child With David Foster

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are now the proud parents of a baby boy! ET and ET Canada can confirm, the 36-year-old singer gave birth to their first child together.

In a new episode of the “Women on Top” podcast, which she recorded on her due date this month, McPhee revealed they were having a son.

“Since I’m having a boy, I don’t know if people know that, it’s definitely different, you think about different things,” she said when discussing the pressure on women in society. “I always wanted a girl, that’s always what I wanted — I always wanted both. Let’s just be honest about that. But now that I’m having a boy, I’m like, ‘Phew, wow, there’s different things I need to worry about.’ Versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl.” People was first to report the birth.

This is McPhee’s first child, while 71-year-old Foster has five daughters — 34-year-old Jordan, 38-year-old Erin, 40-year-old Sara, 47-year-old Amy and 50-year-old Allison — from previous relationships.

ET recently spoke with McPhee about her new Netflix series, “Country Comfort”, and she said she and Foster were feeling great amid her pregnancy.

“I am a little short of breath here and there,” she also acknowledged. “Yeah, I mean, some days it’s a walk in the park and other days it’s like, oh gosh, OK! But, I feel really good. I’m in a good place.”

She’s given fans plenty of updates on her Instagram, sharing stunning pictures of her growing baby bump.

The former “Smash” star and the legendary record producer got married in June 2019. It’s the second marriage for McPhee and the fifth for Foster. McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016, while Foster was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid.

Back in December 2019, Foster gushed about his wife to ET.

“She’s the whole package, you know?” Foster said. “Singing, acting, beauty, she’s got it all!”

