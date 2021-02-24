Daisy Ridley Pushes Back At Ted Cruz’s ‘Star Wars’ Critique: At Least Jedi Don’t ‘Leave Their State When Having A Terrible Time’

Daisy Ridley is playing Jedi mind tricks on Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Earlier this month, Cruz reacted negatively to Gina Carano’s forced departure from LucasFilms and Disney. Carano’s “The Mandalorian” contract was terminated after a post alluding to the current treatment of U.S. Republicans and how it compares to being of Jewish descent in Nazi Germany. Cruz claimed that Carano’s character, Cara Dune, is a better role model than Ridley’s Rey.

Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 11, 2021

Ridley, 28, was not aware of Cruz’s critiques until she was informed during an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.

“I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi,” Ridley replied. “Who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time.”

Ridley was on a press tour for her new film, “Chaos Walking”, which premiered on Thursday in South Korea. It stars Ridley opposite Tom Holland and will premiere in North America on March 5.