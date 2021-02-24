Skip to Main Content

Daisy Ridley Pushes Back At Ted Cruz’s ‘Star Wars’ Critique: At Least Jedi Don’t ‘Leave Their State When Having A Terrible Time’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Daisy Ridley. Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM
Daisy Ridley is playing Jedi mind tricks on Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Earlier this month, Cruz reacted negatively to Gina Carano’s forced departure from LucasFilms and Disney. Carano’s “The Mandalorian” contract was terminated after a post alluding to the current treatment of U.S. Republicans and how it compares to being of Jewish descent in Nazi Germany. Cruz claimed that Carano’s character, Cara Dune, is a better role model than Ridley’s Rey.

Gina Carano broke barriers in the ‘Star War’ universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi,” Cruz wrote, taking a dig at Ridley’s character. “She played a woman who kicked a** and who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course, Disney cancelled her.”

Ridley, 28, was not aware of Cruz’s critiques until she was informed during an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.

“I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi,” Ridley replied. “Who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time.”

Ridley was on a press tour for her new film, “Chaos Walking”, which premiered on Thursday in South Korea. It stars Ridley opposite Tom Holland and will premiere in North America on March 5.

