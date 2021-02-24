Jeremy Renner To Star In ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ For New Streamer Paramount+

Jeremy Renner’s schedule just got a little busier.

According to a report in Deadline, the “Avengers” star has been cast in the leading role of “Mayor of Kingstown”, a new drama series for the Paramount+ streaming service, haling from director Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

The upcoming series stars Renner as the titular mayor of Kingstown, Michigan, where the only thriving industry in town in for-profit incarceration.

RELATED: Jeremy Renner Surprises His Mom With Dream Condo Renovation On ‘Celebrity IOU’

Renner is one of the power-brokering McClusky brothers in the anticipated new series; tackling themes including systemic racism, corruption and economic inequality, the series follows the McCluskys’ attempts “to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”

“I am excited to dig into the complex and rough-around-the-edges character of Mike McLusky (the Mayor of Kingstown),” said Renner, who also will serve as executive producer. “In a world otherwise forgotten in society, Mike serves as a flawed system of checks and balances. Taylor has brought to life a layered and poignant universe that is not only incredibly intriguing but also more relevant than ever.”

RELATED: Jeremy Renner Shares His Hilarious At-Home Training Regimen For Upcoming ‘Hawkeye’ Series

Added Fuqua: “When Taylor told me about Mayor of Kingstown, I immediately wanted to be a part of it. The series offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system where sociopolitical issues run rampant. Prisons are a forgotten world to most of the population and yet represent a microcosm of society as a whole.”

Renner will next be seen reprising his “Avengers” role in “Hawyke”, an upcoming Marvel series for Disney+.