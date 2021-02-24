Skip to Main Content

Simon Cowell Shares Update On His Recovery After Bike Accident Last Year

By Zach Seemayer‍, ETOnline.com.

Simon Cowell. Photo: Getty Images
Back in action! Simon Cowell is back on his feet and healing well after breaking his back in a bike accident last year.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge spoke with ET’s Kevin Frazier on Wednesday, and opened up about how he’s feeling, and what his recovery has been like.

“The first four weeks were the hardest,” Cowell, 61, recalls. “Because you feel kind of helpless, and it was the first time in my life I’ve ever felt helpless.”

“Then you’re bored and frustrated, and I was in so much pain, if I’m being honest with you,” Cowell adds.

