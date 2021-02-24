Showtime Announces ‘Ray Donovan’ Feature Film

Ray Donovan faced down a lot of enemies over the course of seven seasons, and now the tough-as-nails fixer to the rich and powerful is overcoming his biggest nemesis ever: cancellation.

On Wednesday, Showtime announced that star Liev Schreiber and some members of the cast of the critically acclaimed drama will be reuniting for a feature-length “Ray Donovan” film.

According to Showtime’s announcement, Jon Voight will return to reprise his role as Ray’s ne’er-do-well dad, Mickey, while Kerris Dorsey will return as Ray’s daughter, Bridget.

Schreiber will also be co-writing the script with showrunner David Hollander, who will also serve as the film’s director.

“The new film picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage,” notes the synopsis for the film. “It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey’s origin story from 30 years ago.”

“When ‘Ray Donovan’ went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan,” said Showtime’s president of entertainment, Gary Levine. “And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series.”

Production is tentatively scheduled to begin filming later this year in New York.