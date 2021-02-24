Kelly Ripa Celebrates Son Joaquin’s 18th Birthday With Sweet Video Montage

Kelly Ripa is celebrating her youngest child’s big milestone.

On Wednesday, the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host took to Instagram, where she shared a video with her followers to mark a very special occasion: the 18th birthday of son Joaquin, whom she shares with husband Mark Consuelos.

The video was comprised of a photos of her son at various ages through the years.

“Joaquin 18!!!! ♥️💕🎂🎊🎁💥💙” wrote the proud mom in the caption. “Happy birthday to the light of our lives! You fill everyday with joy, and make everything better! We love you to the moon and beyond 🌕💫.”