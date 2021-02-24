‘Rugrats’ To Be Revived For Paramount+, Original Voice Cast To Reunite

TV viewers should prepare for another burst of ’90s nostalgia.

On Wednesday, the new Paramount+ streaming service announced that the “Rugrats” gang is getting back together for some new animated adventures.

Described as a “reimagining of the classic ‘90s hit,” this updated version will be CG-animated, and will see the return of series stars E.G. Daily (Tommy), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), Cree Summer (Susie) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil.).

The new “Rugrats” will be produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, and will debut this spring on Paramount+, the rebranded new streaming service that will replace CBS All Access.

“Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience,” said Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation. “Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”

The original “Rugrats: series launched back in 1991 and became an instant hit with the preschool set, spawning all manner of branded merchandise and three big-screen theatrical releases. The series went on to win four Daytime Emmys, six Kids’ Choice Awards and even a “Rugrats” star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.