Chris Hemsworth Shows Off Note From 7-Year-Old Son Describing His Dad As His ‘Special Friend’

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the creative writing assignment written by his son Tristan, age 7.

In the handwritten note, written on lined paper for his teacher, Tristan writes, “My special friend is dad.”

He continues by adding, “Together we go in the pool, together they make me feel happy.”

Tristan’s teacher gave the lad positive feedback for his work, writing, “Well done Tristan” in green marker.

Meanwhile, the “Thor” star offered his own comments about his son’s sweet words.

“My little boys creative writing,” he wrote in the caption, adding a sobbing emoji.

Last year, Hemsworth’s fans got a look at Tristan when he made a special cameo appearance in a video of his dad leading a guided meditation while sitting in the lotus position at the bottom of their pool.

As Hemsworth intones calming affirmations, Tristan keeps swimming over to hilariously interrupt him and harsh his mellow. Watch: