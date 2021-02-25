Ben Affleck Says Divorce From Jennifer Garner And Other Life Experiences Have Made Him A Better Actor

Ben Affleck says his divorce from Jennifer Garner made him a better actor. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck opened up about the real-life experiences and trials that inspired his performances.

“For me the movie was much more about the fact that — whether it’s having lived enough years having seen enough ups and downs having had children and divorce having experienced a lot of different things — I’m at a point now in my life where I have sufficient life experience to bring to a role to make it really interesting for me. I’m not good enough to just invent it from whole cloth, you know?” the “Way Back” actor admitted.

Credit: David Needleman

Those personal experiences not only helped make Affleck a better actor, but made acting that much more interesting for him.

“Growing older and having had more intense and meaningful personal experiences has made acting much more interesting for me and in turn made me drawn to the kinds of movies that are about people who are flawed. I didn’t have to do research for the alcoholism aspect of the movie — that was covered.”

Affleck and Garner have remained friendly since their divorce. A source told ET earlier this month that the “Yes Day” actress has been supportive in the wake of Affleck’s split from his “Deep Water” co-star, Ana de Armas.

“Ben is happy, healthy and doing great since his breakup with Ana,” the source told ET. “Ben’s friends and Jen Garner are supportive of him moving on. Those close to Ben thought the relationship wasn’t working for either of them anymore.”

“For now, he’s taking care of himself and focused on his kids,” the source added.

