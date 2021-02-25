Jane Fonda Urges People To Get The Coronavirus Vaccine If They’re Able To After Having Both Doses Herself: ‘It Certainly Doesn’t Hurt’

Jane Fonda chats to Ellen DeGeneres about embracing her grey hair, recently having the coronavirus vaccine, and more during an appearance on her show Thursday.

DeGeneres compliments Fonda, 83, on her stunning appearance and her grey locks, to which the actress replies: “I do [like it] too, I tell you I’m so happy I let it go grey.

“Enough already, so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals. I’m through with that.”

Fonda goes on to discuss recently getting both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

She shares, “I’m feeling okay, I worked out yesterday, I’m lucky, I didn’t have any reaction to it.

“It certainly doesn’t hurt, I encourage everybody to get it who can get it, as soon as possible. But I still wear masks, and I’m still doing social distancing.

“Things don’t go back to normal just because you have the vaccine, you can still spread it or pick it up.”

The iconic star also talks to DeGeneres about how “grateful” she feels to be honoured with this year’s Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award and reveals she plans to wear an old outfit from her closet for the ceremony.

Plus, Fonda explains why she thinks older women can save the world and discusses the inspiring documentary “9to5: The Story of A Movement”.