Post Malone Drops ‘Only Wanna Be with You’ Cover To Celebrate 25 Years Of Pokémon

Post Malone is back with new music.

The singer has dropped an epic new cover of Hootie and the Blowfish’s 1995 hit track “Only Wanna Be with You”, which he’s released with the title “Pokémon 25 Version” to celebrate the milestone anniversary of the franchise.

Malone is set to perform the catchy song during his headlining performance at Saturday’s Pokémon Day virtual concert.

The gig is taking place on Saturday from 7 p.m. ET on the official Pokémon YouTube channel, and on Pokémon’s 25th anniversary website (link below).

Malone isn’t the only star celebrating 25 years of Pokémon, with Katy Perry also getting involved.

The “Firework” singer and Pokémon teamed up for a new music project called P25 Music, which will feature “surprise global activations throughout the year,” according to People.

“I love being a part of anything that is playful and is good storytelling and has really good messages to share with the world,” Perry told People. “Now having a child myself, I understand that it’s so important to play. This is a continued extension of who I am.”