NASCAR’s Toni Breidinger Talks Being A Racing Trailblazer On ‘Ellen’

Toni Breidinger is making NASCAR history.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old driver appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to talk about her incredible accomplishments on the track.

Breidinger recently made history as the first Arab-American woman to compete in a NASCAR national series, making her big debut at Daytona International Speedway. She has also broken records in the sport, being a 19-time U.S. Auto Club race champion, the most ever for a woman.

“It’s really cool to be the first,” the driver says in an “Ellen” episode preview. “Everybody wants to be the first, but I also don’t want to be the last. I really want to pave the way for others.”

But as impressive as her skills are on the racetrack, Breidinger admits that she does have some troubles behind the wheel in her everyday life.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m a pretty safe driver. I feel like I just take all of that rage and any need to want to speed out on the racetrack,” she says, before adding, “The only thing I’m not good at is directions.”

The young racing star adds, “Everyone always makes fun of me. Nobody ever let’s me drive. Like, whenever we’re going places, I’m not allowed to drive because I always get lost. And that’s why I always say, I like racing because I usually just turn left so I can’t get lost.”