Zombies Take Over Las Vegas In First ‘Army Of The Dead’ Teaser

What dies in Vegas, comes back to life in Vegas.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first official teaser for Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead”, starring Dave Bautista.

Photo: CLAY ENOS/NETFLIX

Set 17 years after his “Dawn of the Dead” remake, which starred Sarah Polley and Ving Rhames, Snyder’s sequel ramps up the action with a Las Vegas-set, zombie-filled heist story.

The film follows a group of mercenaries planning to rob a casino on the Vegas Strip in the middle of a massive zombie outbreak.

Photo: CLAY ENOS/NETFLIX

Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ella Purnell and Ana de la Reguera also star in the flick.

On top of the new movie, Netflix is also in production on an animated prequel series exploring the origins of the zombie outbreak.

“Army of the Dead” premieres May 21.