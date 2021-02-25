Scott Disick Tells Kourtney Kardashian: ‘I’m Ready To Marry You, Right Here Right Now’

Click to share this via email

Scott Disick is ready to settle down with Kourtney Kardashian.

Disick, 37, and Kardashian, 41, are asked about their future together in a new teaser for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. During a dinner, Kim Kardashian boldly asks the parents of three, “Kourtney and Scott, so when are you guys gonna get back together?”

“Wherever Kourt stands, I stand with her. Forever,” Disick replies. “That’s nice,” Kourtney chimes in.

Kim presses the issue, suggesting a “Kourtney-Scott wedding” would be an “epic” way to end “KUWTK” season 20.

“Scott, if you could just bring it within yourself to go over there and get on one knee, propose, we’ll have the wedding,” Kris Jenner adds. “It’ll be amazing. Make my daughter respectable.”

“Well, I love you and I’m ready to marry you. Right here, right now,” Disick tells his on-and-off-again partner. “Kourtney knows that eventually we’ll get married and live a good life.”

Kourtney is not convinced: “Or when you want to work on yourself.”

“What else do I have to do?” Disick asks. “I would love to know what I can do.”

Kourtney and Scott split in 2015 and maintain a friendly relationship as they co-parent their three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

The final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.