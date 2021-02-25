Lady Gaga Offers $500,000 Reward After Dogs Are Stolen, Dog Walker Shot

Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her two stolen French Bulldogs.

Gaga’s dog walker was reportedly shot four times, according to TMZ, on Wednesday before two of her three French Bulldogs were stolen. The dog walker was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells ET there was a shooting last night in Los Angeles at 9:40 p.m. on the 1500 block of Sierra Bonita Avenue. An unknown male was shot by an unknown male from an unknown location.

The shooter was seen fleeing in a white Sudan northbound. The victim has been transported to a local hospital. Two French Bulldogs were stolen. The weapon was a semi-automatic handgun. The weapon has not yet been recovered and the suspect is currently outstanding.

Gaga is currently working on a film in Rome, Italy. The “A Star is Born” actress’ bodyguard managed to recover one of the three dogs who had run away during the assault.

The 11-time Grammy-winner is offering a $500,000 reward, no questions asked, for the safe return of her two dogs. Anyone who has the dogs can use this email — KojiandGustav@gmail.com — to retrieve the reward.

Investigators are unsure whether this was a targeted attack or not. French Bulldogs reportedly sell for between $1,500 to $3,000 with certain pedigree lineages valuing at $10,000.