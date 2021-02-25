Summers In Italy And Sea Monsters Come Together In Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Trailer

Get ready for a coming-of-age story unlike any other.

On Thursday, Pixar debuted the first teaser trailer for its upcoming animated film “Luca”, featuring the voice of Jacob Tremblay.

Photo: Disney/Pixar

In the film, the Canadian actor plays Luca Paguro, a 13-year-old who also happens to be a sea monster.

During a bright Italian summer, Luca befriends Alberto Scorfano, voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer, who also happens to be a sea monster with a free spirit.

“This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in ‘Luca,’” director Enrico Casarosa said in a statement. “So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

Photo: Disney/Pixar

The film also features the voices of Emma Berman, Jim Gaffigan, Maya Rudolph and Marco Barricelli.

“Luca” is set to open in theatres on June 18.