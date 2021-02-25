Questlove To Teach MasterClass On Music Curation And DJing

Questlove is looking to expand the musical mind.

The Roots’ renowned drummer is teaming up with MasterClass for a new class on music curation and DJing.

“The Grammy Award-winning musician will explore the vast connectivity of music,” a press release explains. “Sharing his encyclopedic musical knowledge to teach members how to increase their music vocabulary and connect songs to entertain, inspire and enlighten.”

“It’s one thing to listen to music, but it’s another thing to embrace it and have it come to you,” Questlove said. “Nothing will take the place of the passion that I feel for music, and I hope my MasterClass will open up a portal in your heart so that you learn to love music, find it and appreciate it.”

Questlove has been a joint-frontman for The Root, alongside Black Thought, since 1987. The Roots have served as the in-house band for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” since 2014. Additionally, Questlove has worked with Erykah Badu, Jay-Z, Amy Winehouse, John Legend and many more.