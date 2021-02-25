Singer Mary Jo Young Performs Live For First Time Ever In Extraordinary ‘American Idol’ Audition

What a way to break the ice!

In a preview of Sunday’s new “American Idol”, the judges meet 19-year-old singer Mary Jo Young and are surprised to learn it’s her first time ever performing live in front of people.

Asked where she usually performs, Mary Jo responds, “Oh, no, no, I’ve actually never performed.”

She explains that while she hasn’t ever performed in front of a live audience, she has gained traction with videos of her singing on TikTok.

After wowing the judges with a rendition of Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First”, Mary Jo reveals that not only has she never performed in front of a live audience, she’s never even performed in front of her own mom.

Deciding to “fix that” situation, the judges call the singer’s mom into the audition room.

“So you’re a fan of your daughter from afar, I hear,” Katy Perry says, to which the mother responds, “That’s pretty much it.”

Mary Jo then takes the opportunity to sing a cover of Lewis Capaldi’s “Bruises”.

“Thank you for making her do that,” her mother tells the judges after the incredible performance.

Turning back to the judges, Mary Jo gets a “yes” from all three, and the comment, “Top 10, I think,” from Luke Bryan.

Speaking to Cleveland.com, Mary Jo said of the audition, “I was originally scared to do the show because I hadn’t sung in front of anyone, let alone three of the most famous artists in the world. “I’ll always be nervous in front of Katy Perry.”