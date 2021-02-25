Evan Ross Says His And Ashlee Simpson’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Was ‘Furious’ When She First Found Out She’d Be Having A Baby Brother

Evan Ross revealed what it was like welcoming a baby boy during a pandemic in a new interview with SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”.

Ross’ wife Ashlee Simpson gave birth to baby Ziggy Blu in October, with Cagle asking how their 5-year-old daughter Jagger was dealing with having another youngster around.

The actor shared, “She loves the baby, but when she found out that it was a boy at first, she was super, super mad.

“She was furious, we did a gender reveal with the whole family on zoom. And I could see her like on my side and it was like, she like broke down. She was like, ‘Oh, it’s a boy.’ She was so upset, you know, but then now she’s, she’s like a great big sister. She kisses him probably every five seconds.”

As Cagle then mentioned they’re the perfect family, Ross replied: “I don’t know, but we definitely love each other a lot. It is a good age gap.”

He added of his stepson Bronx, 12, whom Simpson shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz, “Bronx has been, you know, Bronx, their older brother is probably, you know, he’s the most chill guy.

“I don’t even know. He’s like, he’s so well-grounded, he takes care of, both of them so well. So she gets to see how he treats her and how he treats him. So she’s, Jagger’s become this really great big sister and he helps her with it too, so that she doesn’t feel like she’s having to share the intention.”

Ross also spoke about his new movie “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday” and the insight he had into Holiday because of his mom, Diana Ross.