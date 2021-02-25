Live Action ‘G.I. Joe’ Series Centred On Lady Jaye In The Works

Click to share this via email

“G.I. Joe” may be coming back.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Prime Video is in development on a live action TV series based on the classic franchise.

The series reportedly centres on the character of Lady Jaye, a covert operative played by Adrianne Palicki in the 2013 franchise entry “G.I. Joe: Retaliation”.

“Carnival Row” and “Daredevil” writer Erik Oleson is at work on the project and will serve as showrunner.

The news comes as the prequel film “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” is set to debut later this year, with a fourth film in the live-action franchise planned.