Live Action ‘G.I. Joe’ Series Centred On Lady Jaye In The Works

“G.I. Joe” may be coming back.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Prime Video is in development on a live action TV series based on the classic franchise.
The series reportedly centres on the character of Lady Jaye, a covert operative played by Adrianne Palicki in the 2013 franchise entry “G.I. Joe: Retaliation”.
“Carnival Row” and “Daredevil” writer Erik Oleson is at work on the project and will serve as showrunner.
The news comes as the prequel film “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” is set to debut later this year, with a fourth film in the live-action franchise planned.