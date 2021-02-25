Zac Brown Band Debuts Moving ‘The Man Who Loves You The Most’ Music Video Dedicated To Fathers And Daughters

Zac Brown Band debuted the sweetest music video for their moving single, “The Man Who Loves You The Most”.

The award-winning country group celebrated a father’s love for his daughter with the new tune and video, which follows a young woman, played by actress Reilly Baker, reminiscing on her fondest memories she shared with her dad (Corey Landis).

Featuring sweet moments from childhood through adulthood, “The Man Who Loves You The Most” is a love letter to father-daughter pairs everywhere.

“As a father to four girls myself, I know firsthand how special the father-daughter bond is,” frontman Zac Brown said in a statement. “When creating this video, it was important to make something that serves as a reminder of the importance of our loved ones and that through the good times and the bad, a father’s love will always endure.”

“The Man Who Loves You The Most” first premiered in 2020, debuting at number 1 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart.