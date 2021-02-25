First-Time Golden Globe Award Nominees Gather For Special Roundtable

Getting your first Golden Globe nomination is a big deal, so this year’s first-time nominees gathered for a virtual roundtable ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.

Over a dozen actors gathered for the roundtable, including Andra Day, Leslie Odom Jr. and Amanda Seyfried. Day and Odom Jr. are double-nominees in acting categories and Best Original Song.

“I was a little delirious because the announcements come in pretty early in the morning, and as Leslie knows, we’re musicians so we keep weird hours! But I heard it, and I cried, I did cry,” Day dished. “I was just grateful. It makes you think of everything you put into this movie and it made me think of Billie Holiday and being grateful to her.”

“I was also asleep!” Odom Jr. added. “It was a really exciting morning because so much of my life was represented. I did my final performance of Hamilton four years ago… and then One Night in Miami is the most recent thing so it was this weird, wonderful confluence mashup of all the hard work and dedication over all these years.”

Seyfried noted how the unique circumstances for this year’s event allows her to celebrate with all her loved ones.

“What an amazing way to experience this moment with everybody in my life, even my dog,” Seyfried said. “It’s a once in a lifetime thing and I’m going to get to be with all of them… I’m not putting my 4-year-old to bed early that night. She can stay up as late as she wants!”

The full roster includes Odom Jr., Day, Josh O’Connor, Maria Bakalova, Seyfried, Anya Taylor- Joy, Tiara Thomas, Vanessa Kirby, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Helena Zengel, Florian Zeller, Dernst Emile II, Jane Levy, Jon Batiste, Laura Pausini, Sam Ashworth, Niccolo Aggliardi and Tahar Rahim.

Review the full list of nominees and their categories below.

Amanda Seyfried (Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, “Mank”)

Andra Day (Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama; Best Original Song, “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”)

Dernst Emile II (Best Original Song, “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Elle Fanning (Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy, “The Great”)

Florian Zeller (Best Screenplay, “The Father”)

Helena Zengel (Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, “News of the World”)

Jane Levy (Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Jon Batiste (Best Original Score, “Sould”)

Josh O’Connor (Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama, “The Crown”)

Laura Pausini (Best Original Song, “Io sì/ Seen” from “The Life Ahead”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture; Best Original Song, “One Night in Miami”)

Maria Bakalova (Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Niccolo Agliardi (Best Original Song “Io sì/ Seen” from “The Life Ahead”)

Nicholas Hoult (Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy, “The Great”)

Sam Ashworth (Best Original Song, “Speak Now” from “”One Night In Miami”)

Tahar Rahim (Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama “The Mauritanian”)

Tiara Thomas (Best Original Song, “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Vanessa Kirby (Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, “Pieces of a Woman”)

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards take place virtually on Sunday, Feb. 28.